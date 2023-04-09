Last Updated:

MBA Student Hailing From Bihar Kills Self In Delhi's Gafoor Nagar Area

Ebaduddin, a native of Sultanganj in Patna, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his flat, the police said, adding his family has been informed.

A 25-year-old MBA student hailing from Bihar died allegedly by suicide at his rented accommodation in southeast Delhi's Gafoor Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

Ebaduddin, a native of Sultanganj in Patna, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his flat, the police said, adding his family has been informed.

The incident came to light on Saturday when neighbours called the police.

No suicide note has been found and the reason behind his death is being ascertained, they said.

"We have recorded statements of the relatives and no foul play has been found or suspected. The body has been kept at AIIMS mourtary. He was studying at Jamia and lived alone at Gafoor Nagar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

