MCD Bill Passed In Lok Sabha; Amit Shah Says 'BJP Not Scared Of Elections'

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 30. The Bill proposes the unification of the three Municipal Corporations in Delhi (MCD), intends to rationalise the resource allocation to the three MCDs, set the stage for working in a transparent and cooperative manner and reduce the number of corporators from 272 to 250, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while introducing the Bill.

Defending the allegation from the Opposition that the MCD bill is brought to attack the Delhi government and snatch its powers, Amit Shah clarified that the Bill is brought under the constitutional rights granted under Article 249 (AA 3B). To prove his point, Shah also read out the article from the Constitution. The minister also took a dig at opposition leaders, asking them to stop seeing the Constitution from a political prism.

Replying in the Lok Sabha. Watch live! https://t.co/GrTMk0sey5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 30, 2022

'We do not fear elections' says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that elections of MCD will happen in future. Elaborating on the process, he said that the first panchayat election would occur, then the delimitation process would commence, and after that, MCD elections would occur.

Answering why MCD elections are postponed, he said, "Those who are saying that elections (MCD polls) have been postponed due to fear of polls, themselves are scared. If you are so confident of the victory, why do you want elections right now? If you have done good work, you will win six months later too."

Further talking about the new MCD amendment bill, Amit Shah said that his party is not afraid of elections adding 'advocates of democracy' can never object to this bill. He further exuded confidence in winning the election but asserted that he wants to win on the popularity of his leaders and merit and not by bloodshed or violence.

Amit Shah takes a dig at the grand-old Congress party, averring BJP is not afraid of elections like Indira Gandhi, who snatched away the democratic rights of Indian citizens during the 'emergency' when Allahabad HC had ruled a decision against her and took away the right of PM Indira Gandhi to vote in the Lok Sabha.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which proposes the unification of the three Municipal Corporations in Delhi (MCD), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 30. It aims to rationalise resource allocation to the three MCDs, set the stage for transparent and cooperative working, and reduce the number of corporators from 272 to 250, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Image: @AMITSHAH-Twitter