MCD commissioner calls on newly appointed Delhi LG

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Delhi Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Tuesday called on newly appointed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and discussed issues related to the various projects of the erstwhile three civic bodies, an official statement said.

Saxena was appointed as the LG of Delhi on Monday. He succeeds Anil Baijal who had resigned from the post last week citing "personal reasons".

The reunified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formally came into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

MCD Commissioner Bharti called on the Delhi LG and apprised him of the information related to the unification of the erstwhile three civic bodies into a new corporation, as well as the civic projects for providing better amenities to people.

It was a courtesy call, the MCD said in the statement.

The structure of the reunified MCD started taking shape on Monday with the appointment of five departmental heads and allotment of office spaces to officials of erstwhile civic bodies at its headquarters at the Civic Centre here.

According to officials, nine additional commissioners have been allocated departments and office spaces at different floors of the Civic Centre, while three deputy commissioners were also appointed. PTI KND KVK KVK