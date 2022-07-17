MCD Constitutes Sexual Harassment Complaint Panel Afresh After Unification Of 3 Corporations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has constituted a fresh panel to address complaints related to sexual harassment at workplace, officials said.

The move comes nearly two months after the new unified civic entity came into being on May 22.

After the unification of three erstwhile corporations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has constituted a fresh sexual harassment complaint committee for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment, the MCD said in a statement. The corporation has a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment at the workplace, it said.

Chief Architect Neelam Arora has been appointed as the chairperson of this committee, and deputy director hospital, administration, Alka Gupta, law officer Surendra Kumar, deputy director (education) Seema Sharma and one woman member from an NGO, are members of the committee, the statement said. The woman member of an NGO will be drawn from the panel available with the chairperson as and when cases are referred to the committee, it said.

The objective of this committee is to redress sexual harassment complaints of women employees at their workplace on a priority basis, and to take necessary action to provide justice to the complainants, it added. "Deputy commissioner of all zones are also directed to constitute zonal or sub-committee under their jurisdiction. In the zonal/sub-committee, there shall be not less than four members including the presiding officer.

"The presiding officer of the Committee shall be a woman employee of a senior level in the zone. At least one-half of the total members so nominated, shall be women," the civic body said. Appropriate procedure will be adopted for the disposal of complaints regarding sexual harassment cases. The complainant should register her complaint before the committee at the earliest point of time, and in any case within 15 days from the date of occurrence of the alleged incident, it said.

The committee shall take immediate action to get the matter investigated discreetly or hold an inquiry, if any, and will submit its recommendations to the head of the organisation for appropriate action, including penalty if any, to be imposed, it added. Redressal of sexual harassment-related complaints of women employees at the workplace will be ensured on a priority basis, it said.

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had formally come into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It is now reunified by merging three civic bodies — North, South and East municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

