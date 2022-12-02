MCD Polls 2022: ‘Dry Days’ Declared In Delhi From Today To Dec 4; Check Details

Following the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on December 4, the state Election Commission on December 2 (Friday) declared dry days, from 5.30 pm on December 2 to 5:30 pm on December 4 and from 12 am to 11 pm on the date of counting, December 7.

Accordingly, a notice prohibiting the sale of liquor in Delhi for the aforementioned date and times has been issued by the commission. Alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in the national capital starting Friday (December 2) evening. A dry day will be observed from 5:30 pm on December 2 to 5:30 pm on the voting day (December 4).

Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc.

#MCDElections2022 | 'Dry days' declared in Delhi from 5.30pm on 2nd Dec to 5.30pm on 4th Dec and from 12am to 11pm on 7th Dec (date of counting): Government of Delhi — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

MCD polls on December 4

Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.

The Delhi police are also keeping a close vigil ahead of the MCD polls, said, “Our policing has focussed on the MCD elections since the last six to eight weeks. There is a focus on routine policing, staying alert and gathering local intelligence. We are collating the information and analysing and strategising the area-wise data."

"We are also analysing the kind of candidates and demographic composition of the area. For instance, if certain areas have more 'jhuggi jhopri' (slum) clusters, they become more sensitive," Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak told PTI.

IMAGE: PTI