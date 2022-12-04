MCD Polls: 45 Per Cent Voter Turnout Record Till 4 Pm

According to the information provided by the state Election Commission, Delhi, about 45 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi till 4 pm.

This time, the development of education and health infrastructure, cleanliness, and better civic amenities were the prime concerns that the voters in the national capital voted for on Sunday during the MCD polls.

More than 1.45 crore voters have the power to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of MCD. The votes will be counted on December 7.

Even differently-abled Delhi residents enthusiastically arrived at the polling booths to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi poll.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari demanded

Also, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari demanded the cancellation of the polls and re-election in the ward, as he claimed the names of 450 voters in the Subhash Mohalla ward were deleted from the voters' list because they supported the BJP.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will win the elections. Notably, this is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. The MCD elections were held a day before the second phase of the Gujarat elections.

In the last MCD polls in 2017, the BJP won with a huge margin of 181 wards out of 270. The AAP won 48 seats, while Congress won 27. The voters' turnout in 2017 stood at 53 per cent.