MCD Tax Collection Rs 1113 Cr In First Quarter, Higher Than Previous Years: Delhi Mayor

After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on April 26, property tax collection increased by Rs 418 crores. Setting a historic record for property tax income, Rs 1,113 crores have been earned in the first quarter.

Addressing a press conference at the Municipal Corporation Headquarters, the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi shared the news of the MCD's collection of property tax amounting to Rs 1113.7 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, marking significant increase compared to previous years.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “Increased tax collection is possible due to the honesty of the AAP government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In previous MCD governments, money was collected from the public to buy big vehicles and mansions. I assure people of Delhi, now that the AAP government has come to MCD, public money will be used to provide essential facilities to the people,” she said adding that what the AAP government in MCD has achieved in a few months, previous governments could not accomplish over years.

दिल्ली वालों को बधाई!



दिल्ली के लोगों ने MCD में CM @ArvindKejriwal के नेतृत्व में चल रही AAP शासित MCD सरकार को Record Property Tax दिया 📈



जो वो कई सालों में न कर पाए, ईमानदार नीयत से AAP ने कुछ महीनों में कर दिखाया! pic.twitter.com/RYMVkgnvgD — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) July 3, 2023

In the first quarter of FY 2021-22, the revenue amounted to Rs. 540 crore, while it stood at Rs. 695 crore in FY 2022-23. Moreover, there has been a rise in the number of taxpayers, with an increase from 6.59 lakh last year to 7.17 lakh this year.

Shelly Oberoi highlighted that this achievement was made possible due to the governance of the AAP. She said, "Under the previous MCD governments, tax money was collected from the public but used to purchase luxury vehicles for personal use. The corporation suffered loss, and as a result, roads, drains, and parks remained in a state of disrepair. The public reaped minimal benefits from the tax collection."

She further added that the AAP-led MCD government would focus on providing quality roads, healthcare facilities, and education, and working towards a garbage-free Delhi. "Efforts will be made to regularize employees and ensure timely payment of salaries. The Aam Aadmi Party government's future agenda includes rescuing the Municipal Corporation," Oberoi added.