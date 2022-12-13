MCD To Send Letter To LG In Next 2 Days Seeking Date To Convene Municipal House

Authorities in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are likely to send a letter to the Lt Governor in a day or two seeking a date on which the civic House can be convened for councillors to take oath and election of mayor, sources said Monday.

This will be the first municipal House consisting of 250 councillors who have been just elected after the high-stakes civic polls held on December 4. The House will be convened at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the MCD on Minto Road.

There was a plan to send the letter by Monday. However, it was not confirmed if the letter was sent today or not, a source said.

Official sources said that authorities in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi "will send a letter to the Lt Governor in a day or two" to seek a date on which the civic House can be convened.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission on Monday said the Model Code of Conduct imposed for the municipal polls has been lifted.

Polling for the municipal election was held on December 4, and the counting of votes was done on December 7.

The AAP emerged victorious in the polls, winning 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP bagged 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats.

According to the DMC Act 1957, "The Corporation shall at its first meeting in each year elect one of its members to be the chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another member to be the deputy mayor of the corporation." The post of mayor is considered prestigious and a Delhi mayor wielded a lot of power until the erstwhile unified MCD, set up in 1958, was trifurcated into North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi municipal corporations in 2012 with a mayor each for three civic bodies.

The civic bodies were reunified in May 2022.

The post of mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

