MCD Workers Raze Shop Of 80-year-old Dog Caretaker In Delhi's Saket

An 80-year-old woman, Pratima Devi who takes care of around 300 stray dogs has alleged that the Delhi MCD workers have razed off her shop, jhuggi, and makeshift shelter for stray dogs in Delhi's Saket. According to Pratima Devi, it was the only place where she could live and take care of the dogs also.

Pratima Devi has been taking care of the canines in and around New Delhi's Saket area for several years now.

Delhi | Dogs & their octogenarian caretaker thrown out of their home by MCD



MCD workers demolished my jhuggi & shop, took away my belongings & also beat my dogs. I have at least 250-300 dogs. I am sitting under the tree now with my dogs: Pratima Devi, caretaker of dogs pic.twitter.com/gzw1CebUAr — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

'I am sitting under the tree now': Pratima Devi

Pratima Devi also alleged that MCD workers took away her belongings & also beat her dogs. "I have at least 250-300 dogs. I am sitting under the tree now with my dogs", she added.

Since morning the dogs have not been fed. I came to Delhi in 1984. Since then I've been taking care of dogs. I am 80 years old now. I don't have the physical strength to move around or look for work. I want to stay here & take care of these dogs for as long as I live:Pratima Devi pic.twitter.com/0ouoPvwVjs — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

'As long as I live...': 80-years-old dog caretaker on the demolition of her shop

Pratima Devi came to Delhi in 1984 and since then she has been taking care of stray dogs."Since morning the dogs have not been fed. I am 80 years old now. I don't have the physical strength to move around or look for work. I want to stay here & take care of these dogs for as long as I live," she further added.