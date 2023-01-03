Last Updated:

MCD Workers Raze Shop Of 80-year-old Dog Caretaker In Delhi's Saket

An 80-year-old woman who takes care of around 300 stray dogs has alleged that the MCD workers have razed off her shop and makeshift shelter for dogs.

An 80-year-old woman, Pratima Devi who takes care of around 300 stray dogs has alleged that the Delhi MCD workers have razed off her shop, jhuggi, and makeshift shelter for stray dogs in Delhi's Saket. According to Pratima Devi, it was the only place where she could live and take care of the dogs also. 

Pratima Devi has been taking care of the canines in and around New Delhi's Saket area for several years now.

'I am sitting under the tree now': Pratima Devi

Pratima Devi also alleged that MCD workers took away her belongings & also beat her dogs. "I have at least 250-300 dogs. I am sitting under the tree now with my dogs", she added.

'As long as I live...': 80-years-old dog caretaker on the demolition of her shop

Pratima Devi came to Delhi in 1984 and since then she has been taking care of stray dogs."Since morning the dogs have not been fed. I am 80 years old now. I don't have the physical strength to move around or look for work. I want to stay here & take care of these dogs for as long as I live," she further added.

