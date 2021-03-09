MCOC Extends Pujari's Custody Till March 15 As Gangster Wants To Share 'secret Info'

After having been in police custody for 14 days, gangster Ravi Pujari was produced before Special judge DE Kothalikar on Tuesday, where he expressed the wish to share some secret information with the court. He has now been sent to police custody until March 15 by the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime court, wherein on the next date he will make his statement. Meanwhile, he will be lodged in a lockup in Mumbai crime branch premises.

This case pertains to firing outside a suburban hotel in Mumbai in 2016. Mumbai police had demanded the custody of the fugitive gangster from Bengaluru court to try him in the 2016 Ghazali Hotel firing case.

On October 21, 2016, members of Pujari’s gang fired at the owner of the hotel in Vile Parle. Following which the shooter and seven others were arrested.

49 cases registered in Mumbai

In Mumbai, he is wanted in 49 cases, which includes charges of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. Mumbai police is trying to seek his custody in other cases as well. They have also invoked provisions of MCOCA in 20 cases.

The 59-year-old gangster was on run since 1994 before he was arrested from Senegal. He was extradited to India from Senegal in February 2020 was kept in Karnataka jail, as he was being tried in the state. He has the most number of cases registered against him in Karnataka.

After which, Mumbai police sought his custody, and it was in the second attempt that they could get him to Mumbai in the last week of February. According to reports from Indian Intelligence, Pujari was living in Senegal under the assumed identity of Anthony Fernandes and held a Burkina Faso passport. He was arrested from Dakar, the capital of Senegal, in January 2019.

Special MCOCA court has earlier convicted 10 members from his gang in 2018 for threatening to kill producer-director Mahesh Bhatt and his family members.