MCOCA Invoked Against 2 Chain Snatchers In Mumbai

The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two persons involved in chain snatching in Malad area here, an official said. The main accused has at least 18 offences registered against him at Pant Nagar, Andheri, Jogeshwari and other police stations here, he said.

On April 7, one of the two accused allegedly snatched the chain of a woman who went to a temple. The duo then fled in a car, the official said. During investigation into the incident, the police seized the car used in the crime and also the stolen jewellery, he said. The police also found involvement of the accused persons in serious crime cases over the past several years, following which sections of the MCOCA were invoked against them, the official said.