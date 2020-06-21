'Rs 190 Cr Sanctioned For Improving Healthcare Facilities In Northeast': Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 status and healthcare facility in "aspirational" districts with special focus on North-East. In wake of Coronavirus, he also disclosed that the Ministry of North East (DoNER) has decided to sanction Rs190 crore for augmentation of a healthcare facility in the eight north-eastern states, particularly for developing infrastructure for management of infectious diseases.

Addressing the virtual meeting, attended by health secretaries as well as deputy commissioners and health department officials of the 14 'aspirational districts' of the North-east, Singh said the concept of 'aspirational district' was based on 49 key indicators, of which the status of healthcare was an important component.

Considering this, he said, the Ministry of DoNER has given the northeastern states the option to send proposals for health-related projects to be funded from Rs 500 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NEISDS).

Accordingly, he said, proposals have been received from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram and Nagaland, while the proposal from Tripura was awaited. Singh recalled that long before the lockdown, in the very early stage of impending coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of DoNER had promptly released Rs 25 crore as an immediate assistance for gap-funding.

READ: COVID-19 testing capacity reaches 3 lakhs samples a day: Health Ministry

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases soar to 4.1 lakh; testing tally at 68 lakh samples

Meanwhile, with the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 4,10,461 on Sunday, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while with 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent among patients.

There are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. The death toll has gone up to 13,254 in the country with 306 persons succumbing to the lethal infection. The total number of cases includes 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths.

READ: COVID-19: Growth rate in Dharavi declines; comes to 1.02% from 12%

READ: 'Ensure strict implementation of home isolation guidelines': Health Ministry tells states