MEA Asks OIC Not To Provide Platform For Pakistan To Peddle Anti-India Propaganda

India called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to disallow vested interests like Pakistan to subvert the group's platform for anti-India propaganda through biased and one-sided resolutions. The statement came as a part of the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) response to the OIC Secretary-General's proposal to send a delegation to Jammu and Kashmir in line with relevant resolutions by the grouping's council of foreign ministers.

OIC released a statement saying, "The Secretary-General welcomed Ambassador Sayeed and reviewed with him a number of issues concerning the situation of Muslims in India, along with the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and relevant UN and OIC resolutions opposing any unilateral actions on the issue,". The statement also said that Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General received Sayeed on July 5 in his office in Jeddah for a "courtesy visit".

OIC Secretary-General and Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meet

The OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen had a meeting with Ausaf Sayeed, Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia saying that the grouping’s General Secretariat stands ready to assist "if the two parties would so request".

"During the meeting, a wide range of issues were discussed. Our Ambassador conveyed the need to correct some of the misperceptions about India that are perpetrated by vested interests in the OIC,". He went on to say, “Further, the OIC should be watchful that their platform is not subverted by these vested interests for comments on internal affairs of India or for anti-India propaganda through biased and one-sided resolutions," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

History of OIC and stance on J&K issue

The OIC was formed in 1969, with 57 member states, and a collective population of over 1.8 billion with 49 countries being Muslim-majority countries. It aims to “ protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world.” OIC has consultative and cooperative relations with the United Nations. OIC has criticised India over the Kashmir issue, as per reports. Defending India, MEA has on innumerable occasions that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of the country and that the OIC has no locus standi in internal matters of India.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will hold an emergency foreign ministerial meeting via video conference on 22 June 2020, to discuss the latest situation in #JammuAndKashmir. #JammuKashmir #Jammu #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/VhzTgTizrX — OIC (@OIC_OCI) June 21, 2020

OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen stated that “the meeting is part of a series of continuous #JammuAndKashmir Contact Group meetings to address the issue.” #JammuKashmir #Jammu #Kashmir — OIC (@OIC_OCI) June 21, 2020

