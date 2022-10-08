MEA Assails Pakistan On Death Of Indian Prisoners; 'Islamabad Duty-bound To Ensure Safety'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday expressed alarm over the increasing incidence of death of Indian prisoners in Pakistan. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi highlighted that 6 Indian prisoners who died in Pakistani jails in the last 9 months had completed their sentences. Observing that this matter has been raised with Islamabad, he stressed that India has demanded the repatriation of all Indian prisoners immediately.

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, "Look this is the ongoing problem, but what we understand is that there have been increasing number of deaths of fishermen in the recent time. Six Indian prisoners or fisherman, five of them I think were fishermen, have died in Pakistani custody in the last nine months or so. All six of them, interestingly had completed their sentences, but they were what we would call it illegally detained by Pakistan, despite completing their sentences, and in spite of multiple demands from Indian side for their release and repatriation."

"This increasing incidence of death of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails. The matter has been raised by our High Commission in Islamabad, as well as with the Pakistani High Commission here. And we would like to reiterate that Pakistan is duty-bound to ensure the safety and security of all Indian prisoners in its custody. And we request the Pakistan government once again to release and repatriate all Indian prisoners immediately," he elaborated.

Data on prisoners in Pakistani jails

In the Monsoon session of Parliament this year, the Centre mentioned that Pakistan acknowledged the custody of 633 fishermen and 49 civilian prisoners who are Indian or are believed to be Indian as of July 1. This was revealed by MoS MEA V Muraleedharan in response to an unstarred question by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha. Out of these prisoners, 4 are women and 17 have been in Pakistan's custody for more than 10 years. Muraleedharan also informed the BJP MP that 2214 Indian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014 due to sustained efforts.