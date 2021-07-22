MEA Asserts Possibility Of Expanded COVID Vaccine Import To Boost Inoculation Drive

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India has been in touch with various countries with regard to the possibility of importing vaccines to supplement domestic production within the Nation.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the government has been holding talks with foreign countries about the need to ease the travel restrictions of Indians. Spokesperson Bagchi added that the Indian vaccination programme has been continuing at a lively speed.

In touch with partners for possible import of vaccine: MEA

"We have been in touch with various partners regarding the possibility of import of vaccines. We believe this easing will be a pivotal step towards economic recovery post- COVID. Indian students enrolled in institutions located in China, Italy, and several other countries have been stuck here due to travel restrictions," the MEA spokesperson said.

"There have been some positive steps in this direction and we would hope that more countries take steps to normalise the movement of people from India," he added.

Covishield recognition in European Unions

Speaking about the recognition of Covishield in the European Union, Bagchi said, "Almost half of the European Union states have already recognised Covishield vaccine."

Covishield has been developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca combine and is the mainstay of India's nationwide vaccination drive. It is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. India has been trying to convince countries in the 27-member bloc to allow travellers from the nation vaccinated with Covishield to enter their boundaries.

Moderna vaccine in India

Earlier in June, Moderna had announced that India had granted permission for its COVID-19 vaccine to be imported to India for restricted use in emergency situations. Pfizer has not yet applied for Emergency Use Authorisation in India. Both the organizations had sought indemnity which enabled surety of them not being booked in case of adverse effects of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Status on import of vaccines to India

Earlier, India had exported 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries. On June 29, the Drug Controller General of India granted permission to Cipla to import the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the United States. This import of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines as part of WHO's GAVI alliance and was considered as a donation from the United States government.

Reportedly, India expects to receive 3 million to 4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots through the COVAX facility by August. As per reports, a Johnson & Johnson spokesperson said that they are exploring the best way for them to accelerate their ability to deliver their vaccine to the people of India through their global COVID-19 vaccine supply network, including their partnership with Biological E. Limited.