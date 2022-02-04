MEA Breaks Silence On Pegasus Row: 'MoUs Inked During PM's Israel Visit In Public Domain'

After The New York Times claimed that India purchased Pegasus from Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs stressed that it had "no information" regarding the same. The opposition has once again raked up the snooping row after an NYT report alleged that India had purchased the spyware as a part of a package worth $2 billion during PM Modi's visit to Israel in 2017.

In the context of this deal, the report also highlighted that India voted in support of Israel for the first time at the UN in June 2019. Maintaining that the Pegasus issue is under probe, the MEA highlighted that all MoUs signed during the Israel visit are publicly available.

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, "The alleged matter that has been referred to is under investigation by a committee set up by the honourable Supreme Court. No information is available with the Ministry of External Affairs on this matter. As regards Prime Minister's visit to Israel in 2017, seven Memorandum of Understanding were signed, the details of which are publicly available."

The Pegasus snooping row

The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case.

On October 27, 2021, the Supreme Court appointed a technical committee to probe these allegations. Maintaining that privacy is important for all citizens, the CJI affirmed that the restrictions can be imposed only to safeguard national security. Stressing that surveillance affects the rights of the people, he opined that this technology may have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press.

The technical committee consists of three members- National Forensic Sciences University Dean Dr. Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham professor Dr. Prabhakaran P and IIT Bombay professor Dr. Ashwin Anil Gumaste. The functioning of this committee is being overseen by retired Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran and is being assisted by ex-IPS officer Alok Joshi and cyber security expert Dr. Sundeep Oberoi. The panel was directed to prepare the report after a thorough inquiry and place its report before the SC expeditiously.