MEA Briefs On New Omicron Strain, Says 'India Ready To Offer Help To Other Countries'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, while briefing the media on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, stated that India is ready to help other countries to combat the spread of South African variant of COVID-19, Omicron.

Speaking in a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are ready to supply vaccines and other health beneficiaries to help other countries for the current situation (Omicron)."

Omicron detected in 29 nations

The Omicron variant, which was detected in South Africa was declared a 'Variant of Concern' by World Health Organisation (WHO). The health ministry informed that 373 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in 29 countries.

The chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, Angelique Coetzee, said that the Omicron variant has mild symptoms like sore muscles and tiredness. She said that those infected do not suffer from the loss of taste or smell. "They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home," Coetzee told Sputnik.

'Two cases of Omicron variant reported in India': Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday announced that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, Both the cases have been found in Karnataka. The new COVID-19 variant which was first detected in South Africa was recently declared 'Variant of Concern' by World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-apt behaviour is required," Agarwal said.

Image: ANI, Shutterstock