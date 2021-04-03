MEA Briefs UN On Pro-Khalistan Organisation SFJ, Reveals Group's Anti-national Acts

India is trying to counter a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah filed by the pro-Khalistani radical outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) before the UN-OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights).

While speaking to the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva has informed the UNHCR about the activities of the banned organization whose complaint it has accepted. The complaint accuses the PM and HM of “directing and ordering the killing, beating, detention, abuse, and torture of the protesting Sikh farmers of Punjab” during the R-Day tractor rally to Red Fort.

The MEA pointed out that the SFJ is involved in anti-national and subversive acts with the intention to disturb the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Arindam Bagchi said, “It is encouraging and aiding secessionist activity and supporting separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere. This has been suitably conveyed to the UN-OHCR."

SFJ's attempts to malign India

Last month, SFJ held a protest outside the UK Parliament demanding British PM Boris Johnson to impose sanctions on India for the non-existent 'genocide of Punjab farmers'. It was an attempt to draw international attention to the ongoing farmers' protests' in India. SFJ held the 'Kisaan Hul Khalistan' protest as the UK Parliament debated on India allegedly 'suppressing the freedom of expression and right to protest of farmers'.

The SFJ's attempts to keep the fire of the protests burning came at a time when numerous persons and entities such as the Biden administration as well as IMF via its chief economist Gita Gopinath have backed the agricultural reforms made by India.

On February 11, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of designated terror outfit Sikhs for Justice and five others for involvement in hoisting Khalistani Flag at DC Office Complex, Moga on August 14 last year and also for tearing the Indian National Flag.

Image: AP/PTI