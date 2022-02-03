The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday responded to claims that India had 'blocked' the appointment of the new Pakistan Ambassador-designate to the US, stating that it was 'preposterous' to blame the country for the delay. Addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi questioned how a third country could be blamed for delay in the appointment of an Ambassador of a foreign country to another.

Pakistan has alleged that India is instrumental in blocking the confirmation of former PoK President Masood Khan as Ambassador-designate to the US, who has been held back over his alleged terror links. The Imran Khan-led nation has backed the appointment calling Masood Khan an 'accomplished diplomat'.

"Preposterous to blame a third country for the delay in the appointment of an Ambassador of a foreign country to another," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

US blocks appointment of new Pakistan ambassador

Pakistan faced a massive global embarrassment on January 31 after the United States blocked the appointment of a new Pakistan ambassador due to possible terror links. Republic Media Network accessed US Congressman Scott Perry's letter to President Joe Biden which urged him to reject Masood Khan as the next ambassador from Pakistan over possible terror links. Pakistan's nominated ambassador is also said to have supported Burhan Wani, commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

"While I am encouraged that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on approving Masood Khan as the new Ambassador from Pakistan, a pause is not enough. I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the Government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States," the letter by Scott Perry to US President read.

The US Congressman further asserted that just holding the appointment of Masood Khan was 'insufficient' and encouraged President Biden to reject any diplomatic credentials submitted by Masood Khan, as well as any attempt by the Pakistani government to appoint him as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States.

On May 7, 2020, Masood Khan had also urged the US government could find a way to free Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist operative known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’. "Washington has negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban, once considered inveterate enemies. The room must now be created for Aafia’s freedom. Long overdue. Will be a bonanza for winning hearts and minds.," he had said.

@AmbassadorJones: The US Government can find a way to free Aafia Siddiqui. Washington has negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban, once considered inveterate enemies. Room must now be created for Aafia’s freedom. Long overdue. Will be a bonanza for winning hearts and minds. pic.twitter.com/sx10utP2er — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) May 7, 2020

(Image: AP)