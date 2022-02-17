MEA Calls Manmohan Singh's 'China Sitting At Our Border' Remark A 'political Message'

After former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh claimed that China is still sitting at India's border and the BJP-led government is trying to suppress it, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that this is clearly a political message and not a policy one.

"From my perspective, this is clearly a political message, not a policy one...As regards China, the facts of the matter are clear. I don't need to reiterate them, we have been discussing the processes of conversation with China and how the situation has arisen," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Former Prime Minister and Congress leader, Manmohan Singh, on Thursday, February 17, alleged that the Centre is making efforts to suppress the truth of Chinese incursions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "They (BJP-led government) have no understanding of the economic policy. The issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to hide the truth," said Singh.

"The issue is not just of internal tensions due to divisive politics. This government has proved a complete failure even on foreign policy," the former Prime Minister said, adding that Congress had never divided the country for political gains or hidden the truth.

"On one hand, people are facing problems of inflation and unemployment, on the other, the present government, in power for the last seven and a half years, rather than admitting their mistakes and rectifying them, is still blaming first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for people's problems," Singh said.

He also stressed that Prime Minister should maintain dignity rather than blaming the history of the nation as one cannot escape responsibility by blaming others.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April 2020 over the transgressions by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in multiple areas including Galwan Valley, Finger Area, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. So far, 14 rounds of military-level talks have taken place between both nations to resolve the standoff.