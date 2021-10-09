MEA Calls Out OIC's 'misleading' Remarks On Darrang Firing, Says It Has 'no Locus Standi'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday countered the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) remarks on the Darrang firing incident, calling them 'factually incorrect and misleading'. MEA's Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, called out the Islamic body for commenting on India's internal matters, saying that it had 'no locus standi' over the case. Citing the legal action that the Government had taken in the case, MEA rejected all unwarranted claims of the OIC and urged it to not allow its platform to be subverted by 'vested interests'.

In response to a media query, Arindam Bagchi said, "India notes with utmost regret that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) once again chose to comment on matters internal to India by issuing a factually incorrect and misleading statement on the unfortunate incident in the Indian State of Assam."

"Indian authorities have taken due legal action in this regard. It is reiterated that OIC has no locus standi in matters concerning India’s internal affairs and it should not allow its platform to be subverted by vested interests. The Government of India rejects all such unwarranted statements and hopes no such references are made in the future," he added.

What did the OIC claim?

In a statement issued on October 3, the OIC General Secretariat criticised the Assam eviction drive which killed two persons and injured several others, alleging that it was part of a 'campaign' against the Muslim community. "The OIC's General Secretariat indicated that the media reports are disgraceful and call for a responsible stance by the government and officials in the Republic of India," it said.

Two people were killed and several others were injured in a violent clash between the locals and the police at the Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district on September 23. On the day, a team of state police was visiting the area to evict 60 families who had illegally encroached on land belonging to a state farming project. However, to protest against the eviction, an unprecedented crowd of 800 protestors gathered at the spot, raised slogans against the eviction drive, and clashed with the Assam Police.