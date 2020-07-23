MEA Calls Out Pakistan For Blocking Kulbhushan Jadhav's Lawyer From Filing Review Plea

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed Pakistan's farcical actions pertaining to implementation of the ICJ verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava revealed that the lawyer authorised by India was denied access to documents related to Jadhav. He also mentioned that Jadhav's lawyer had been blocked from filing a review petition. Moreover, he observed that Pakistan was creating confusion in terms of the last date of filing review in the Islamabad High Court.

He added that there were considerable inadequacies in Pakistan's ordinance allowing Jadhav's appeal. Maintaining that it did not follow the spirit of the ICJ verdict, Srivastava also condemned Pakistan's action of unilaterally approaching the Islamabad HC seeking the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav. He reiterated that India reserves the right to avail other options.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "In terms of seeking relevant documents for his review petition, we had been advised that they would be handed over to an authorised Pakistan lawyer. Now, these documents were in the terms of the FIRs, chargesheets, the judgments. India appointed a lawyer and we wanted to obtain the relevant documents. But, to our surprise, when the authorized lawyer went to the concerned authorities, his request was declined. In the absence of meaningful consular access and lack of relevant documents, as a last resort, we tried filing his review petition in court on July 18. However, our Pakistani lawyer was informed that a review petition coild not be filed in the absence of power of attorney and supporting documents."

Pakistan fails to provide meaningful consular access

On July 16, Pakistan once again failed to fulfill its obligations pertaining to the ICJ verdict by not providing unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The MEA stated that Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Jadhav and the consular officers. Additionally, it pointed out that Pakistani authorities had recorded the conversation. Noting that the retired Naval officer was under stress, the MEA elaborated that the arrangements did not permit a free conversation. After lodging a protest on the farcical consular access provided by Pakistan, the Indian consular officers left the venue.

