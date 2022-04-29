MEA Condemns Karachi Blast; Demands 'undifferentiated Stance On Terrorism From Pakistan'

While condemning the Karachi blast which claimed 4 lives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Pakistan to have an undifferentiated position on terrorism. While Pakistan has been up in arms over the terrorism perpetrated by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, it has failed to stop cross-border terror in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi highlighted that India's approach towards terror is the same irrespective of where it happens.

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, "Look at our stand on terrorism, Our perspective towards terrorism is that we are against all such incidents. whether they happen anywhere or they are of any type. This has always been our approach; it hasn’t changed a bit. And on this attack in Karachi, I want to say that all we want is an undifferentiated position on terrorism. It is not ok to condone some terrorist attacks and condemn some terrorist attack. Its importance has once again been underlined."

Weighing in on whether India will change its position that terror and dialogue can't go together, with a new government taking charge in Pakistan, he clarified, "There had been a courtesy letters exchange between the Prime Ministers of the two governments. But our main point has been that there should be an atmosphere free of terrorism. This is a legitimate demand, then how can there be a dialogue if there is terror? You asked if there is any change, there is no change."

The Karachi blast

On Tuesday, a female suicide bomber named Shaari Baloch blew herself up at the University of Karachi, leaving 3 Chinese nationals of the Confucius Institute and the driver of the van in which they were travelling dead. Later, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which is outlawed in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

This incident created buzz in Pakistan after it emerged that Baloch belonged to a well-to-do family and worked as a school teacher in Turbat, Balochistan. Reportedly, the local authorities are detaining all individuals who remained in contact with her.

In an unprecedented gesture, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad along with some of his Ministers to express his condolence over the death of Chinese nationals in the Karachi blast. Maintaining that any attack on the iron-clad ties between Pakistan and China was unbearable, he vowed that the culprits will be apprehended and given exemplary punishment. Meanwhile, the new Pakistan government under Shehbaz Sharif decided to activate the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), which remained inactive in recent years.