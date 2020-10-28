MEA Condemns Personal Attacks On French President, Affirms 'no Justification For Terror'

Under fire from Turkey and Pakistan for his comments on Islam, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday received much-needed support from India. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs "strongly deplored" the personal attacks on Macron. According to the Ministry, the unacceptable language was used against the French President which was in violation of "basic standards" of international discourse.

Moreover, it strongly condemned the killing of 47-year-old school teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded by a Chechen refugee in France. Describing it as a "brutal terrorist attack", the MEA extended condolences with Paty's kin and the people of France. In a veiled dig at Pakistan PM Imran Khan, it stressed that terror cannot be justified under any circumstances. Emmanuel Lenain, France's Ambassador to India thanked India for its support.

In a statement, the MEA stated, "We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on French President Emmanuel Macron in violation of most basic standards of international discourse. We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and people of France. There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance."

Read: France Warns Citizens In Muslim Majority States Amid Uproar Over Macron's Statement

We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and people of France. There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance: MEA https://t.co/eY4qpCa9rb — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Read: Iran Summons French Envoy Over Prophet Muhammad's Alleged 'insult' By Macron

Thank you @MEAIndia. France and India can always count on each other in the fight against terrorism.https://t.co/oXZ0XpKNSZ pic.twitter.com/iGylUYxUB6 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) October 28, 2020

Read: Celebs Divided On French President Macron's Controversial Remarks; Post Strong Opinions

Macron takes a tough stance

In a speech delivered days prior to Paty's murder, Macron stated that 'Islamic separatism' was a danger to France because it held its own laws above others. He opined that this form of sectarianism resulted in children being kept out of school and the use of sporting, cultural and other community activities as a "pretext" to teach principles that do not conform to the laws of France. Moreover, he was quoted as saying, "Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country".

The French President added that legislation will be introduced soon to restrict home-schooling, end the system of Imams being sent to the country from abroad, improve oversight of the financing of mosques, etc. Post the killing of the 47-year-old school teacher, Macron refused to condemn the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. This evoked a strong reaction from Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said, “What problem does this person called Macron have with Muslims and Islam? Macron needs treatment on a mental level." This prompted France to recall its Ambassador to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Imran Khan accused the French President of creating polarisation and marginalisation leading to radicalisation. He alleged that Macron had deliberately provoked the Muslims by allegedly encouraging the display of cartoons targeting Prophet Mohammed. Earlier in the day, Khan wrote to the leaders of the Muslim majority nations to act collectively to counter the "growing Islamophobia" in Western countries.

Read: Turkey's Erdogan Tells People To Boycott French Goods As Macron Says 'attacks Should Stop'