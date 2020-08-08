MEA Conducts Two-day Programme On COVID-19 Good Governance Practices In Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs conducted a two-day programme on good governance practices in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MEA, in a statement, informed that around seventy participants from Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cambodia, Colombia, Kenya, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Somalia, Zambia and other Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) partner countries participated in the online event.

Countries to benefit: MEA

A statement released by the ministry read, "A two-day eITEC programme on 'COVID-19 – Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic' at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) was inaugurated by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, on August 6".

The ministry reportedly said that it is the 11th such online ITEC programme on COVID-19 organised by the MEA in which nearly 900 participants from different ITEC partner countries have taken part and benefited.

(WIth agency input: Image - PTI)

