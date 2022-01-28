MEA Confirms Centre Is Working On Steps To Rescue 7 Indian Sailors Kidnapped By Houthis

After seven Indian sailors were abducted by the Houthis on January 2 at the port of Hodeidah (Yemen), the Government of India has been working on steps for the rescue of the sailors. As per the reports of ANI, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi confirmed on Friday that the government is taking steps to bring back seven Indian sailors who were aboard the UAE-flagged cargo vessel Rwabee after it was captured by the Houthis earlier this month.

During the weekly MEA media briefing held virtually, Bagchi stated that the most recent information received by the shipping company based in the UAE suggests that Indian sailors captured by Houthis are safe and in good health and are being provided with regular meals, according to ANI. However, they are not allowed to communicate with their families. The MEA spokesperson also claimed that the Government of India is in contact with multiple sources, including the United Nations Mission, to support the Hudaydah Agreement in order to reaffirm the safety and well-being of the sailors, and to repeat the message to the Houthis to release the sailors as soon as possible.

EAM Jaishankar had a telephone chat with his UAE counterpart

As the Houthis launched a drone attack in UAE on January 17, Bagchi stated that EAM Jaishankar had a telephone chat with his UAE counterpart, where he condemned the heinous attacks by Houthis, according to ANI. He also stated that the UN Security Council had also denounced the terrible terrorist attack by the Houthis on January 17 in the United Arab Emirates.

Two Indians were killed in the January 17 attack, wherein three oil tankers exploded at Abu Dhabi's new airport construction site. UAE Foreign Minister and International Cooperation Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan revealed details of the attack and expressed the UAE government's sincere sympathies on the demise of two Indians.

Yemen has been at war since 2011

Media reports suggest that the ship which has been abducted has a total of 11 crew members, seven of whom are Indians. India has stated that it is in contact with the firm that operates this ship. This event comes at a time when the Saudi coalition's military operation in Yemen has intensified. Yemen has been at war since 2011.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI