MEA Counters Galwan Videos, Asserts India Monitoring Chinese Activities Near Pangong Tso

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that it was monitoring the Chinese bridge construction near Pangong Tso, and asserted that India would never accept such illegal occupation. Holding MEA's first press briefing in 2022, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that the bridge was being constructed in areas that had been under China's illegal occupation for 6 decades. He also affirmed India's commitment to the development of border infrastructure in the region.

"As regards reports about a bridge being made by the Chinese side on Pangong lake, the Government has been monitoring this activity closely. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now. As you are well aware India has never accepted such illegal occupation," said the MEA spokesperson.

"Separately, Government has been taking all necessary steps to ensure that our security interests are fully protected. As part of these efforts, the Government has also, in the last seven years, increased significantly the budget for the development of border infrastructure and completed more roads and bridges than ever before. These have provided much-needed connectivity to the local population as well as logistical support to armed forces. The government remains committed to this objective," he added.

MEA snubs Galwan Valley propaganda videos

Further, the Ministry of External Affairs countered doctored videos of Chinese soldiers in so-called Galwan on New Year saying that they were "not factually correct". He also snubbed the letter by a Chinese diplomat to Indian parliamentarians asking them to not raise Galwan saying that the substance, tone, and tenor of the letter was inappropriate. "India is a vibrant democracy. China should take note and should refrain from hyping normal parliamentary activities," he stated.

"These (videos) are not factually correct. Indian media houses have released pictures contradicting the claim. The government is monitoring the activity closely and is taking all possible efforts for security," the MEA spokesperson added.

Additionally, the MEA once again slammed China's attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh calling it a "ridiculous exercise". "Renaming does not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will remain an inalienable part of India. We hope that instead of resorting to such antics China will work constructively with us to resolve friction points in Indo-China border areas," Arindam Bagchi asserted.