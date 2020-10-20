MEA Counters UN Human Rights Chief's FCRA Criticism, Says 'expected A More Informed View'

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs disapproved of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's criticism of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. She claimed that the "vaguely worded" FCRA has had a detrimental impact on human rights NGOs such as Amnesty International. Alleging that the FCRA is being used to punish NGOs for advocacy that the authorities perceive to be critical in nature, she appealed to the Indian government to safeguard the rights of human rights defenders and NGOs.

Highlighting that India has an independent judiciary, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that the framing of laws is a "sovereign prerogative". According to him, the violations of the law cannot be justified in the garb of human rights. He added that India expected the UN body to have a more informed view in this regard.

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "We have seen some comments by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on an issue relating to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). India is a democratic polity based on the rule of law and an independent judiciary. The framing of laws is obviously a sovereign prerogative. Violations of law, however, cannot be condoned under the pretext of human rights. A more informed view of the matter was expected of a UN body.”

Amnesty halts operations in India

Amnesty International halted its operations in India after the Enforcement Directorate froze all its local bank accounts. In a statement, the organization revealed that it had been compelled to let go of its staff in India besides pausing ongoing campaign and research work. According to the NGO, ED raided its Bengaluru office in October 2018.

In November 2019, the CBI filed a case against Amnesty International alleging that it had received funding of Rs.36 crore without the mandatory permission required under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The NGO has attributed these charges to its unequivocal calls for transparency in the Union government, more recently for accountability of the Delhi Police and the Centre regarding the alleged human rights violations in Delhi riots and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs slammed Amnesty International for its "exaggerated" statements. Recalling that the NGO received permission under the FCRA only once on December 19, 2000, the MHA revealed that the former had been denied FCRA approval by successive governments since then. It alleged that Amnesty UK remitted large amounts of money to 4 entities registered in India under the FDI route to circumvent the FCRA regulations.