MEA Debunks Oppn's Allegations Of 'late Evacuation'; States Advisory Issued Before Feb 24

Amid heightened tensions over Russia’s unabated attack on Ukraine, the MoS External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday quashed the opposition’s allegations on ‘late evacuation’ of stranded Indian nationals in war struck Ukraine.

Addressing the media, Muraleedharan refuted the allegations posed by the opposition factions and further iterated that the External Affairs Ministry has issued the first advisory to Indian students in Kyiv to leave the European country much before Feb 24, the day when Russia initiated its ‘demilitarizing operations’ in Ukraine.

He further noted that trapped students were earlier hesitant to leave Ukraine since their Universities were not ready to conduct online classes.

“Allegations that we were late to initiate evacuation of our students are not right. Students didn't want to leave as universities were not ready to conduct online classes. We released our first advisory before Feb 24th for students to leave Ukraine,” Muraleedharan retorted.

Opposition corners Centre on 'delaying evacuation'

Blaming the Union government of planning evacuation ‘late,’ following the Russian invasion on the war-torn Kyiv, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the challenging BJP at Centre for ‘delaying the evacuation process.’

“Rest of the countries in the world left with their citizens, was the Indian government sleeping? Thousands of children are still trapped in Ukraine for which the government is not doing anything,” Akhilesh alleged on Wednesday.

Besides, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had also questioned the government regarding the same and asked if the Centre was aware of the developing conflict, ‘why didn’t they bring students earlier?’ It is pertinent to mention here that Mamata, on the other hand, had pledged ‘unconditional support’ to the centre.



Joining the opposition’s chorus was Rahul Gandhi, who had posed a series of questions before the central government:

How many students have you rescued? How many are still stuck in Ukraine? Detailed exit plan for each zone?

"It is our responsibility to give these families a clear strategy," he further wrote in the tweet.

और त्रासदी ना हो इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार को बताना होगा:



1. कितने छात्रों को बचाकर ला चुके हैं।

2. कितने अभी भी यूक्रेन में फंसे हुए हैं।

3. हर क्षेत्र के लिए विस्तृत निकास प्लान।



इन परिवारों को एक स्पष्ट रणनीति बताना हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2022

Operation Ganga Extended amid raging war

The development comes on the seventh day of the intensified incursion of Moscow. Under the aegis of Operation Ganga launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue Indians trapped in the conflict-stricken nation, 46 flights up until March 8 has been scheduled. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that among the flights planned, 29 are from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice. So far, 9 special flights of Air India, IndiGo and Spice have brought back over 2,012 Indian nationals.

Several Union Ministers have been deployed by the Central government to overlook smooth and early evacuation. Along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been deported to the Slovak Republic, Union Minister Hardeep Puri to Hungary and MoS VK Singh to Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process.

Image: PTI/ ANI/ Twitter