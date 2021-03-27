PM Modi Concludes 'historically Symbolical' Visit To Bangladesh: Here Are Key Takeaways

At the conclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2-day visit to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla termed the visit 'substantive, historically symbolical and very special'. Elaborating on Prime Minister's first foreign visit post the Coronavirus outbreak, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the important decisions taken during the bilateral talks between PM Modi and her counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday. Shringla also apprised the press that PM Hasina had lauded PM Modi's 'neighborhood first' policy.

During the bilateral discussions on Saturday, PM Modi and PM Hasina decided to celebrate December 6 annually as 'Maitri Diwas'. This is to mark the day on which India formally recognised Bangladesh. Shringla also informed that PM Modi thanked the Bangladesh Prime Minister for erecting a war memorial to recognise the contribution of Indian soldiers in the liberation war of Bangladesh. The foundation stone of the memorial was laid by both the PMs. A decision was also taken to celebrate New Delhi-Dhaka ties in 19 countries identified by the two sides to sustain the legacy of 1971, Shringla added.

Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Hasina discussed various issues including Commerce and connectivity, cooperation and water resources, security, defense, power and energy, new areas like Artificial Intelligence, environment, societal application of nuclear energy, the Foreign Secretary informed. Shringla also added that both sides have expressed interest in expanding the cooperation in the space sector.

"A significant part of our third line of credit will go to civil nuclear cooperation. Transmission lines of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant will be developed by Indian companies under the line of credit. Value of these transmission lines will be worth over $1 billion," the Foreign Secretary said. READ | PM Modi gifts 1.2 million COVID vaccine doses, 109 ambulances to Bangladesh

During the delegation-level meeting on Saturday, the Teesta River issue was also discussed. PM Modi reiterated India's sincere and continued efforts to conclude the Teesta agreement and also requested for the early finalisation of a draft for sharing of Feni River. Moreover, PM Modi also proposed a joint business exhibition, "Best of Bangladesh, Best of India." Pertinently, the Prime Minister had also extended an invitation to 500 Bangladeshi businessmen to visit India during his address on Friday evening. A decision was also taken on the establishment of 'Bangabandhu Chair' in the Delhi University, the Foreign Secretary added.

PM Modi's 2-day visit

Marking his first foreign visit post the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh to take part in the 50th year of Bangladesh's independence celebrations. On his visit, PM Modi also signed several key bilateral agreements with Bangladesh. The Prime Minister donated 109 life-saving ambulances and 1.2 million COVID vaccine doses to Bangladesh. Later on Saturday, he also met Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

"Had a productive meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages in the times to come," tweeted PM Modi after his meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina.