MEA Expresses Concerns Over Cross-border Terrorism In J&K As Terrorists Kill 5 In Two Days

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the murder of innocent civilians by terrorists & the violence unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few days. Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi put forth his worries about cross-border terrorism and added how the Ministry was discussing the issue with its partners in the international community and pushing them to take action.

"We strongly condemn it. Innocent people are being killed. It is targeted killing. We are worried about cross-border terrorism. We keep discussing the issue of cross-border terrorism with our partners in the international community and press upon them to act upon cross-border terrorism," Arindam Bagchi said.

Series of violent events in Jammu & Kashmir

Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks within almost one hour. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack was done in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar. In the first attack, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit named Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. He was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947. The area was later cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists was initiated.

After that, the terrorists struck near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar where one non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by them. This was the second attack carried out on a non-Kashmiri street vendor. The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur. Following this, a third attack was reported from Bandipora District in North Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The Kashmir police tweeted mentioning 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.

Thereafter, on Thursday, two school teachers-Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Both the teachers were dragged out of their classrooms and shot dead by the terrorists in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar.

Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attacks. In a letter, the TRF has claimed that it does not target innocents or civilians, but the ones who 'collaborate' with the Government of India.