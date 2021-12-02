MEA Exudes Hope For 'intensive Engagement' With Russia Ahead Of Putin's December 6 Visit

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday exuded hope of very 'intensive engagement' taking place with the country. Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that there will be a series of meetings.

"We foresee a very intensive engagement during the day and culminating with the Summit," said the MEA spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention here that this will mark Vladimir Putin's second foreign visit since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Russian President is visiting India for the 21 st edition of the annual India-Russia bilateral summit. It was in 2018 that Putin last visited India for the annual summit, and the Russian President was again to visit in 2020, however, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, his visit was cancelled.

Putin to discuss bilateral relations with PM Modi during India visit

The MEA Spokesperson further added " The day will begin with Defence Minster and Russian counterpart co-chairing intergovernmental commission. External Affairs Minister will have a bilateral meeting with their Russian counterpart. It'll be followed by an inaugural meeting of the newly instituted 2-2 dialogue mechanism at the level of Foreign & Defence Ministers. The MEA spokesperson added," The 21st India-Russia Annual Summit will be held in the afternoon."

During the summit, PM Modi and President Putin will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries It is learnt that the two sides are going to firm up a number of agreements in the areas of defence, trade and investment, and science and technology at the summit. A framework for military-technical cooperation will be renewed for the next decade at the summit.

India and Russia have also reached the final phase of negotiation for a logistics support agreement and it is likely to be signed during the summit. The pact will allow militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation. Also, a joint commission on technology and science will be announced.

The topic of Afghanistan might also be addressed during the summit.

Image: PTI