MEA Helps 4,597 Indians Living Abroad Receive Pardons, Reduction Of Sentence In 9 Years

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday informed that since 2014, a total of 4597 Indian nationals have received pardons or reductions of their sentences by foreign governments owing to sustained efforts by the Indian Government through various channels.

In a written reply, the MEA informed that the number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign prisons at present is 8,330. Replying to a question posed by a Member of Parliament Vijay Vasanth, the ministry said that the government attached the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in foreign jails.

“Indian missions, Posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation/alleged violation of local laws. As soon as the information about the detention or arrest of an Indian national is received by an Indian post, it immediately gets in touch with the local foreign office and other concerned local authorities to get consular access to the detained/arrested Indian national to ascertain the facts of the case, confirm his or her Indian nationality and ensure his or her welfare,” the statement released by the MEA read.

The MEA in its response also averred that apart from extending all possible consular assistance to Indians imprisoned abroad, Indian missions and Posts the government also assists in providing legal aid wherever needed and approaches the law enforcement agencies to complete the investigation and judicial proceedings at the earliest possible.

“Missions and Posts also maintain a local panel of lawyers where the Indian community is in sizeable numbers. No fee is charged to any Indian prisoner for extending facilities by the Indian Embassy concerned. The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) is set up in Indian Missions and Posts abroad to assist overseas Indian nationals in distress situations on a means-tested basis in deserving cases. The support extended under ICWF includes financial assistance to Indian prisoners for legal aid as well as travel documents/air tickets during repatriation,” the reply read.

Further, the MEA elaborated that the government also follows up on the issue of the release and repatriation of Indian nationals in foreign prisons during consular and other consultations with concerned countries.

“As per the available information shared by our Missions/Posts abroad, since 2014, a total of 4,597 Indian nationals have received pardon or reduction of their sentences by foreign Governments due to sustained efforts by Indian Government through various channels,” the MEA said in the statement. Further, attempts to free Indian prisoners are also signed by signed on Transfer of Sentenced Persons (TSP) with 31 countries.

“Under the provisions of TSP, Indian prisoners lodged in foreign countries can be transferred to India to serve the remainder of their sentence and vice-versa. Thirty-one countries with which India has signed the agreements on Transfer of Sentenced Persons are Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Egypt, Estonia, France, Hong Kong, Iran, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom and Vietnam,” the statement said.