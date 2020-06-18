MEA Highlights PM Modi's '5S Vision' At UNSC After Being Elected, Outlines 4-point Mission

As India made its non-permanent entry to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after being elected unopposed from the Asia-Pacific Group, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the country's work at the council will be guided by the Prime Minister's call for a reformed multilateralism and the dynamic five S' vision for foreign policy. The 'five S' comprises of - Samaan (Respect), Samvaad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Global Prosperity). The MEA also added that it looks forward to being a 'voice' for those who are not represented at the Security Council.

'India has all the credentials'

Addressing the media on Thursday, MEA Secretary Vikas Swarup said, "The strong support by the entire UN membership for India's election demonstrates the goodwill that India enjoys in the UN and the confidence that the international committee has reposed in India's capability to contribute to the work of the council. This will be the eight-time that India will be serving at the UNSC. We look forward to being a voice for all those who are not represented in the council. As a founding member of the UN, India is fully committed to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter. India will bring its own unique strengths and perspective to the Security Council. We will act as a voice of reason and moderation and a firm believer of peace and settling disputes. In fact, India has all the credentials to serve at the Security Council."

Furthermore, Swarup also reiterated EAM S Jaishankar's commitments of India's role at the UNSC. Swarup highlighted a 4-point mission of India's role at the council. This includes:

1. Seeking responsible and inclusive solutions

2. Concrete and result-oriented action at the SC for an effective response to international terrorism

3. Reformed multilateralism to reflect contemporary realities

4. A comprehensive approach to peace and security guided by dialogue, mutual respect, commitment to international law for which we also hope to help streamline UN peacekeeping and technology with a human touch

The former MEA spokesperson also remarked that the COVID pandemic is one of the most serious crisis faced by today's generation and that it provides an opportunity for new innovations as well.

India elected for the eight-time

The UN General Assembly annually elects five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a two-year term. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis -- five for African and Asian States; one for the Eastern European States; two for Latin American and the Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

India has been elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, June 17. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed. India got 184 out of the 192 valid votes. The UNSC term will begin in January 2021.

