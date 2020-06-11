MEA Hints At Early Resolution To LAC Standoff After China Notes Positive Consensus

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India and China have agreed on a consensus to peacefully resolve the month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"As we are aware, a meeting was held between military commanders at Chushul. The meeting was in continuation of our diplomatic and military engagement. Both sides are maintaining their engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas and have agreed to this consensus," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

READ | China Says 'positive Consensus' Reached With India To 'ease' Border Standoff

'Positive consensus' reached

The statement from MEA comes a day after China said that a "positive consensus" has been reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at "easing" the situation along the borders.

"China and India have been effectively communicating via diplomatic and military channels over issues concerning the western section of the India-China border, during which a positive consensus has been reached," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted by a Chinese news outlet as saying. "The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the borders, she added.

READ | India & China Hold Major General-level Talks, More Meetings Likely In Next 10 Days

On Wednesday, India and China held Major General-level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border point to find a resolution to the standoff along the Line of Actual Control. That came a day after China's Peoples Liberation Army pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15, and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh. More rounds of talks, including at the battalion commander level are expected to be held in the next 10 days.

READ | Nitin Gadkari Says India's National Security Strong, Border Issue With China Resolved

India-China standoff

The issue started early last month when the Chinese started building up militarily along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and started deploying troops at multiple locations along the LAC including Finger area, Pangong Tso Lake, and the Galwan valley. Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

READ | ASEAN-India Ties Source Of Balance, Harmony In Region: MoS MEA V Muraleedharan