India hit out at the UN human rights body 'OHCHR' on Thursday for its adverse comments on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it 'betrays a complete lack of understanding of the security challenges in the region due to cross-border terrorism.'

A statement released by Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights.

Bagchi's comments came in response to a statement made by the spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on specific incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The MEA rejected the "baseless and unfounded" allegations made against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India.

"The statement betrays a complete lack of understanding on the part of the OHCHR of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism and its impact on the most fundamental human right, 'the right to life of our citizens, including in Jammu and Kashmir," Bagchi said.

"Referring to proscribed terrorist organizations as 'armed groups' demonstrates a clear bias on the part of OHCHR," he said.

'India acts against violations of law, not against exercise of rights'

The MEA Spokesperson said as a democratic country with an abiding commitment to promote and protect the human rights of its citizens, India takes all necessary steps to counter cross-border terrorism. Bagchi asserted that national security legislation like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) were enacted by Parliament to protect the sovereignty of India and ensure the security of its citizens.