MEA Holds Discussions With Countries For 'streamlining' Visa Process For Indian Students

In a bid to ease the process of acquiring student visas for Indians, senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs held major discussions with officials of various countries including Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, United Kingdom, and the United States. Informing about the same, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further said that officials from both sides had constructive discussions about streamlining student visas for Indian nationals.

Furthermore, Bagchi in another tweet also said that the corresponding Heads of Missions/senior diplomats of these countries have agreed to remain engaged in further easing and fast-tracking the process keeping in view that the flow of students has been mutually beneficial.

"Senior MEA officials dealing with Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, UK & USA had constructive discussions with corresponding Heads of Missions/senior diplomats of these countries about streamlining student visas to Indian nationals", he said.

Notably, India has been raising the issue of visas for Indian students in foreign countries asking them to expedite and further bring clarity to the entire process. Concerning the same, US Charge d’Affaires Patricia Lacina earlier month had said that despite the COVID-19 situation, the US Mission to India had issued more student visas in 2021 than ever before and is also looking forward to a record-breaking season this year.

Noting that Indians are the second-largest group of international students in the country, she added that the US Mission to India continues to prioritize students for visa interviews.

India to roll out e-Passports

In the meantime, in another major step towards easing international travel easier, the central government has been working to roll out e-Passports which would not only make travelling convenient but will also enable protection against any kind of identity theft and greater data security.

Informing about the same, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar while reaffirming the government's commitments towards enhancing citizen experience and public delivery announced the plans on the occasion of the Passport Seva Divas.

He further also informed that this Passport Seva System has been integrated with the DigiLocker system which would facilitate a paperless documentation process.

Image: PTI