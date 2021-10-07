MEA Hopeful For Early Solution To India-UK Row Over Travel Restrictions Amid COVID

In a significant development, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday stated that there may be a prompt solution to the travel restrictions imposed between India and the United Kingdom.

Addressing media persons, Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the matter was discussed with officials at different levels. "We took it up with UK authorities at various levels but without success, that's why October 4 onwards we have applied reciprocal measures for all UK nationals arriving in India, so that's in effect, discussions are ongoing, nonetheless, we remain hopeful that some solution may emerge," Bagchi said.

India's reciprocal measure against UK's travel rule

Notably, India has adopted a give-and-take approach against the UK's new international travel guidelines which India has noted as 'discriminatory.'

The new travel rules approved by the United Kingdom government make it compulsory for a 10-day long quarantine and RT-PCR test even for fully vaccinated Indian nationals travelling to the UK. Infuriated by the UK move, India in response has forced reciprocal rules for UK nationals travelling to India since October 04.

"I don't want to get into details what leverage they (UK) have but we are hopeful some solution may emerge meanwhile since we haven't reached solution reciprocity in place," MEA Spokesperson, Bagchi said.

The UK had approved Covishield for the incoming passengers' list but despite that restrictions were imposed on Indian commuters. The UK had earlier maintained that it had no issues with the formulation of the Covishield COVID vaccine but has doubts about Covaxin.

India-UK engage in talks to 'ease' travel

India and UK have engaged at multiple levels to come to an early solution to the travel row, reported ANI.

A British High Commission spokesperson said, "The UK is continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India."

"The UK is open to travel and we are already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people, or students. Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30 per cent as compared to the previous year. We want to make the process of traveling as easy as possible," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the UK government’s travel advisory warning against "all but essential travel" on public health grounds was updated on Wednesday to lift COVID-19 related restrictions for 32 countries, including Bangladesh and Malaysia. India was not among the countries covered by this complete travel ban, which impacts travelers’ ability to access travel insurance.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI