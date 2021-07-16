MEA In Contact With Afghanistan To Bring Back Indian Photojournalist's Mortal Remains

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, July 16, said that the actions to bring deceased Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, back to the country is underway. MEA said that the authorities are now in contact with the Afghan government to do the necessary arrangements. The celebrated photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner, Danish Siddiqui, was killed in Kandahar earlier today.

In a tragic event, Danish Siddiqui lost his life while covering the ongoing Afghanistan war. The MEA is now in contact to bring back the deceased journalist’s body. Responding to queries regarding the matter, the official spokesperson for MEA, Arindam Bagchi said, “Our ambassador in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities. We are keeping his family informed of the developments.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, said that he has lost a friend. “Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters,” Mamundzay said.

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui was on duty, covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days. Siddiqui was embedded with the Afghan security forces who are currently fighting the Taliban. According to sources, the tragic incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar. Reports claim that forces with whom Siddiqui was travelling were ambushed by the Taliban terrorists.

Only a day ago, the photojournalist had tweeted pictures and narrated the series of events that took place in Afghanistan. Siddiqui's pictures showed him along with the special forces in the area. Following his demise, many political leaders and famed journalists have come forward to pass on their condolence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared his condolences to the family and friends of Danish Siddiqui and said, “I appeal to GOI to facilitate bringing his mortal remains back home at the earliest.”

Danish Siddiqui's career

Danish Siddiqui is one of the country’s celebrated photojournalists. Siddiqui who worked as a chief photographer for Reuters in India initially started his career as a television correspondent. Danish Siddiqui was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis. He had previously covered the Hong Kong protests, the Nepal earthquakes and is known for, clicking some of the most newsworthy pictures of India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER