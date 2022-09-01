MEA In Touch With Family Of Pregnant Indian Who Died Because Portugal's Hospitals Failed

In a significant development, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on Thursday that the government is aware of the Indian woman who died in Portugal and officials are in touch with her family.

A pregnant Indian woman who lived in Portugal died while being shifted between crisis-hit hospitals in Lisbon. Her death led to the resignation of the country's Health Minister, Marta Temido on Thursday.

"We are aware of the Indian women who died in Portugal. I am not aware of the full details. We are in touch with the family. This is a very unfortunate incident," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

According to reports, the 34-year-old Indian woman succumbed to a major heart attack during an ambulance transfer from Santa Maria Hospital. She was transferred due to the non-availability of beds in public hospitals.

"Though the baby was delivered following an emergency caesarian section, the woman lost her life. The mother was hospitalised in intensive care and died," indicated the Centro Hospitalar Universitario Lisboa Norte (CHULN), sending "the deepest condolences to the family."

Marta Temido announced her registration five hours after the death of the woman. In a statement, Temido said she felt "no longer able" to remain in office. In a note published on Tuesday, President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said that he had already assumed and was awaiting the resignation request from Temido.

"The President of the Republic was informed by the Prime Minister, of the intention of the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, to cease her duties, a position she accepted," reads a text posted on the Presidency's page on the Internet with the title "Note on the Minister of Health's intention to cease her duties."

It is pertinent to note that the 48-year-old Health Minister, who is a doctor, was widely appreciated for her role during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she has been facing strong criticism from her own party members, as the country lacks public hospital emergency services, especially in maternity departments. Meanwhile, the health minister will continue to remain in office until a successor is chosen. And only after the approval of the new health minister by the Council of Ministers, scheduled for September 15, would the new minister be appointed.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI/Representative)