MEA 'in Touch With All Concerned' On Kidnap Of Afghan-origin Indian National In Kabul

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday during a press briefing responded to the abduction of 50-year-old Afghanistan-origin Indian national Bansri Lal Arendeh from Kabul. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told the media that the Government of India has seen a missing person's report about Indian national Bansri Lal adding that the MEA is in touch with all concerned in the case.

"We've seen a missing person's reports about a reported Indian national - Bansri Lal - missing in Kabul. We're in touch with all concerned. We've seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation. We'll continue to monitor situation and tell you of any developments," said Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson.

Indian abducted in Afghanistan

On Tuesday, reports suggested that 50-year-old Afghanistan-origin Indian national Bansri Lal Arendeh was abducted from Kabul. Speaking to Republic TV, Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandok had claimed that Arendeh was kidnapped while he was on the way to his shop in the 11th police district of Afghanistan's capital. Moreover, he asserted that the Indian's staff member was also abducted and "mercilessly beaten" but managed to escape.

Mentioning that the local authorities have hinted at the involvement of an extortion gang, he added that his family is yet to receive any ransom call. It is believed that the abducted man's family resides in Faridabad, Haryana.

As part of 'Operation Devi Shakti', India has already evacuated over 800 individuals from Afghanistan. The safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan featured in the meeting between India's Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the Taliban Political Office head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on August 31. As per the MEA, Stanikzai assured that India's concerns will be positively addressed.

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K that claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Meanwhile, Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.

