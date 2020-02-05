India Building Shahid Behesti Port In Chabahar With Iran, 5 Lakh Tons Cargo Handled: MEA

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha session, the Ministry of External Affairs informed the house about India participating in the development of the first phase of the Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, in cooperation with Iran. The Ministry also informed that an Indian Company named India Ports Global Ltd has taken over the port's operations since December 2018.

In a written reply, MEA informed that the development of the Shahid Beheshti port will also include exports from Afghanistan through the Chabahar Port which began in February 2019. Informing further the MEA also wrote in its reply that India has spoken to America about the matter and the US has shown an understanding of the importance of the Chabahar Port operations as it provides basic supplies to Afghanistan.

About the Alternate Indo-Afghan trade route

The Chabahar Port complex, backed by India, on Iran's coast along the Gulf of Oman is being developed to provide an alternative trade route between India and Afghanistan. In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth $85 million to develop the Chabahar Port. In May 2016, India and Iran signed a bilateral agreement under which India would refurbish one of the berths at Shahid Beheshti Port, and reconstruct a 600-meter long container handling facility at the port.

Under the agreement, India would build a 600-meter (1,969 feet) cargo terminal and a 640-meter container terminal. However, only a portion of the two berths has been finished because of deteriorating relations between the US and Iran after the election of US President Donald Trump in November 2016 that culminated with the reimposition of economic sanctions in 2018. In December last year, India took over operations of part of Shahid Beheshti Port.

