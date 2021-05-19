MEA Lambasts Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Singapore COVID Variant’ Claim, Dubs It ‘irresponsible’

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that there is a "Singapore variant" of COVID-19 which is "very dangerous" for children, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has hit out for making false claims without checking the facts, and also debunked the social media assertions.

In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry said, "MFA regrets the unfounded assertions made on Facebook and Twitter by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal that a variant of COVID-19 found in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause the third wave of infections in India. MFA is disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims. MFA met the High Commissioner of India P Kumaran this morning to express these concerns."

"As highlighted by MOH in its press release of 18 May 2021, there is no “Singapore variant”. The strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India," the statement added.

On the other hand, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to Twitter and clarified the incorrect claim and slammed the Delhi CM. He tweeted :

However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships.



So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19.



Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. @VivianBala https://t.co/x7jcmoyQ5a — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal's claim

On Tuesday, the Delhi CM took to Twitter and said, "The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be canceled with immediate effect, 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too."

However, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan hit out at Delhi CM Kejriwal the next day for suggesting that a new COVID-19 variant is prevalent in the city-state. Stressing that politicians should stick to facts, Balakrishnan maintained that there is no "Singapore variant".

Politicians should stick to facts!

There is no “Singapore variant”. https://t.co/SNJaF7wkwC https://t.co/pNgw4bkV4H — Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) May 19, 2021

The Singapore government had on Sunday announced that a new coronavirus variant is affecting children and the city-state has decided to shut all the schools from Wednesday. The govt is also preparing a plan to vaccinate youngsters. Singapore warned that the new virus variant was first detected in India and that all the students will start their full home-based learning from Wednesday till May 28.