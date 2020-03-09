EAM Jaishankar Visits Srinagar; Meets Families Of Indians Stranded In Iran Due To COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived for a surprise visit to the Valley and met the parents of those students who are stranded in Iran amid the serious Coronavirus outbreak there. Jaishankar met some 300 parents at Kashmir International Convention Complex situated on the banks of famous Dal Lake.

'S Jaishankar has given us an assurance'

The parents and relatives of those stranded, including students from the Valley and pilgrims in Qom, demanded that the Centre should airlift them from Iran immediately. A parent while taking to Republic TV said, "S Jaishankar has given us an assurance that he will get our children back from Iran and we have requested him to do the needful as early as possible.”

The Minister also visited the Passport Office, Srinagar and passed instructions to the officials there that they should provide immediate help to those who are having passport issues or are stranded in Iran. It is pertinent to mention that a patient with travel history to coronavirus hit Iran died in a hospital in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday and it could be the first death case in India ever since the outbreak of the deadly COVID 19.

Ali Mohammad, 73-year-old from Yaukuma Chochuk village in Leh was admitted in Sonam Nurboo Memorial hospital on March 7 after having high fever; however, he died on Sunday morning. On Sunday, the Union Minister had said that efforts were underway for the return of Indians from Iran.

