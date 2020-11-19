MEA Lambasts Pak For Providing Cover Fire To Infiltrators, Reminds Of Ceasefire Agreement

Lambasting the Pakistani Army for its continued support to infiltrators across the Line of Control by constantly violating the ceasefire, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reminded the neighbouring country of the 2003 ceasefire agreement. While commenting on the terrorist attack foiled in Jammu on Thursday morning, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava asserted that Pakistan continues to provide support cover fire to infiltrators and that the supply of arms across the border to fuel terror activities was not possible without the support of Pakistani forces. Security forces in Jammu & Kashmir neutralized four terrorists on Thursday morning, who as per IJ Jammu, were planning a big attack ahead of the DDC elections.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Pakistan forces continue to engage in providing support cover fire to infiltrators. The incessant infiltration of terrorists, weapons to fuel terror activities, continues unabetted. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the LoC."

The MEA Spokesperson also mentioned that the ministry had summoned the Pakistani envoy on November 14 and lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations. "We had also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India and we had again reminded Pakistan of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any matter."

4 Pak terrorists neutralized

The four Pakistani terrorists, who were on their way to Kashmir in a truck, were trapped by the security forces from both ends and were neutralized in the encounter near Ban toll plaza in Jammu's Nagrota. The Forces have recovered a huge cache of ammunition from the truck in which the terrorists were travelling. This includes AK series rifles, 11 grenades, 3 pistols and RDX to carry out explosions in the valley.

IG Jammu Mukesh Singh has indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the terrorists were trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from these terror attacks, more than 4137 Ceasefire violations have been reported along the LoC in 2020. More than 211 terrorists have been eliminated this year by the forces.

India summons Pakistan High Commissioner

After giving a befitting response to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC), MEA had summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner to register their protest against multiple attacks aimed at disrupting peace and harmony among the civilians in Jammu and Kashmir on November 14. On November 13, the Indian Army had destroyed several Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads, killing 10 to 12 of Pakistan's soldiers, in retaliation to unprovoked firing at four locations across the LoC, in which civilian establishments were targetted. Two jawans attained martyrdom in the Uri sector, where 3 civilians were also killed. Another soldier had laid down his life in the Gurez sector.

Over 3,800 violations in 2020

Pakistan continues to repeatedly violate the ceasefire despite the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two neighbouring countries. As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement on October 23, Pakistan has carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020 itself. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had informed that India has regularly taken up these violations with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Srivastava had also stated that there have been attempts to drop arms and ammunition close to the LoC in the garb of civilian activities.

