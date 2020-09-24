MEA Lambasts Pakistan's Attempt To Alter Illegally Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Status

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs came down heavily on Pakistan's attempt to alter the legal status of illegally occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. The Imran Khan-led government has decided to conduct polls in GB on November 15 and designate it as Pakistan's 5th province. Addressing the media, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava clarified that any such action by Pakistan had no legal basis. Maintaining that GB will continue to remain a part of India, he advised Pakistan not to interfere in the country's internal matters.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "We have seen the statements from Pakistani leadership and media reports in this regard. Any action by Pakistan to alter the status of militarily occupied Gilgit-Baltistan has no legal basis whatsoever and is totally void ab initio. Our position has always been clear and consistent. The entire territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and would remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters."

Military pushes agenda

Pakistan's actions pertaining to GB are seen as an outcome of a meeting held recently at the Pakistan Army's Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. Key opposition leaders such as PML(N)'s Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sherry Rehman participated in discussions with the military high command, including Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and ISI DG Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. A few days ago, Pakistan's Kashmir and GB Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur informed the Parliament that Imran Khan is likely to make a formal announcement regarding full province status for GB.

However, this latest move orchestrated by Pakistan's military establishment came in for criticism from key opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PML(N) vice president maintained that GB was a political issue that should be handled by elected representatives. Questioning the military's right to take such decisions, she stressed that Parliament was the sole competent forum to decide on the GB issue.

