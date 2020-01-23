MEA: No Change In Position; No Third Party Intervention Required In India-Pak Talks

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, clarified that India's stance on the dialogue with Pakistan has been the same and that no third party will be included in the talks between the two nations. Kuma was addressing reporters during the weekly press conference.

READ: If We Can, We Certainly Will Help: Trump Rakes Up Kashmir Issue With Imran Khan Yet Again

India maintains positon

Kumar said, "Our position on the Kashmir issue and third-party mediation has been very clear and consistent, Let me reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter. If there are any bilateral issues between India and Pakistan that needs to be discussed, it should be done between the two countries under provisions of the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. But the onus is on Pakistan to create such conducive conditions - free from terror, hostility, and violence."

READ: Those Who Cannot Take Care Of Their Minorities, Should Not Tell Others How To Do It: MEA Slams Pak

The latest clarification comes after United States President Donald Trump, once again, offered to mediate between the two countries. President Trump was in Davos attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) when he met Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and later offered to mediate over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"We are talking about Kashmir and the relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping. We have been watching that and following it very, very closely."

READ: India, China Have Taken 'tremendous Advantage' Of Developing Country Status: Donald Trump

Pakistan has repeatedly sought intervention of nations and even global organisations over the northern region of the subcontinent. Pakistan claims that the region belongs to them, whereas India has maintained the position that the region is theirs. Pakistan has stepped up the calls for mediation after India, in August 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the State. The region is now divided into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

READ: Here Is The List Of Websites Which Will Work In Jammu And Kashmir On 2G Mobile Internet