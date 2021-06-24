MEA On SCO Meet: 'Issues Of International Security, Countering Terrorism Were Discussed'

Shortly after India's NSA Ajit Doval and his Pakistan counterpart Moeed Yusuf pledged cooperation in the joint fight against "international terrorism, extremism and separatism", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that the meeting discussed issues of international security, countering terrorism, extremism and radicalism, countering illicit trafficking of drugs and also the preparations for the SCO Summit of Heads of State, which is scheduled to take place in Dushanbe, hopefully in September 2021.

Giving out further details of the meeting attended by NSA Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart, the External Affairs Ministry said that an outcome document, in the nature of a protocol, was adopted. MEA Joint Secretary Arindam Bagchi said, "I understand that as per practice, the SCO Secretariat will make public this document on its website sometime later."

At NSA meet, India proposes bringing Pak Terror Groups LeT & JeM under SCO framework

NSA Ajit Doval attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) NSA's meeting on Wednesday at Dushanbe, Tajikistan. During the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval has proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based terror organisations LeT and JeM as part of the SCO framework. The NSA condemned terrorism in all forms and asserted the need to bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice. In addition, he has also pushed for the full implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against the UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities. The SCO meeting was also attended by Pakistan.

