MEA Reacts To Chinese Apps Ban, Says 'have To Operate Within Regulatory Framework Of Govt'

Commenting upon the Centre's move to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava highlighted that foreign companies in India will have to abide by the rules and regulations laid out by the Union Government. Srivastava, on Thursday, stated that banned apps engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India. Despite the ban, Srivastava maintained that India continues to welcome FDI, in the area of internet technology, with sole condition of operating within the government's regulatory framework.

"India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world. This includes internet companies and as well as digital technological companies. Now digital technology companies while operating here, have a responsibility to abide by the rules and regulations issued by the relevant Ministries of the Government of India. Particularly, those rules and regulations which pertain to data security and privacy of data. The announcement yesterday said that activities that these apps have engaged in are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," the MEA spokesperson said.

READ | China Factoring India In Nuclear Threat Perception; Set To Double Nuke Stockpile: Pentagon

"We remain open, we continue to welcome FDI in the country including in the area of internet technology. When companies operate here, they have to operate in accordance of regulatory framework of the Government of India," Srivastava added.

Centre bans 118 Chinese apps

In a massive development on Wednesday, the Centre banned 118 more Chinese Apps including PUBG amid the prolonged standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. As per the Union government, they were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the state. The Information Technology Ministry received numerous complaints regarding misuse of these Apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India.

READ | US Takes Note Of India Thwarting China; Sees 'clear Pattern' & Wants Beijing Challenged

It noted with deep concern the compilation of data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security. Mentioning that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MHA has sent an exhaustive recommendation to block these malicious Apps, the IT Ministry added that there has been a bipartisan concern by public representatives as well as a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action. The Apps have been banned in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.

The Centre exuded confidence that this move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. Earlier, the Information and Technology Ministry also banned 47 Apps which were variants or clones of the 59 Chinese-linked Apps banned earlier.

READ | RJD Ridicules Banning Of 59 Apps, Asks Centre To Return Chinese Donations In PM CARES Fund