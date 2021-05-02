MEA Reciprocating COVID-19 Needs Of Embassies, High Commissions: Arindam Bagchi

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said that the Ministry has been responding to all COVID-19 related medical needs, including hospital treatment, of all High Commissions and Embassies, in view of raging COVID-19 infections nationwide.

In response to queries on medical requirements of the Embassies, Bagchi said that the Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in constant contact with all High Commissions and Embassies over the COVID-19 situation. He said in a statement,

"The Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions and Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to COVID-19. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment. Given the pandemic, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen."

He established the same on Twitter, saying,

Our response to queries regarding medical requirements of Foreign High Commissions/Embassies in India: https://t.co/LTubmdsrke pic.twitter.com/actNa0KQpz — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 2, 2021

COVID-19 situation in India

India's recorded 3,92,488 fresh COVID-19 infections and 3,689 deaths, highest-ever in a single day, in the last 24 hours. Now the cumulative count stands at 1,95,57,457. This indicates a slight decline in infections because on Saturday, COVID-19 situation in India hit apex heights and broke global record with 4,01,993 fresh infections, and 3,523 deaths were reported. Though India hit a new grim world record with 2,15,542 people have succumbed to the virus so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State followed by Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, Delhi CM announced to have extended lockdown by another week. The National Capital reported 412 fatalities on Saturday. This has been the highest since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ministry, the central government along with States and Union Territories through a 'Whole of Government' approach has embarked on a five-point strategy for prevention, containment, and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country - Test, Track, Treat Covid Appropriate Behaviour and vaccination.

The Central Government has advised States and Union Territories to set up 'Help Desks' with the aid of Volunteer Groups, NGOs, and CSOs, which can support the management of patients admitted at hospitals effectively and facilitate better interaction between hospital staff and patients' attendants.

The Centre government liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination and same was implemented from May 1 and registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday. The third phase of the world's largest vaccination drive has started while several States flag shortage. This morning, the government data showed 3.92 lakh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and 3,689 deaths, highest-ever in a single day.